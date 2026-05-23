Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-

Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.05.2026 21:49:00

Intel Has Soared 225% in 2026. Here's Where the AI Stock Could Be By the End of 2028

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors are having a phenomenal year so far, as shares of the semiconductor giant have shot up nearly 225% in 2026 as of this writing.Intel stock has benefited from multiple favorable developments this year. From its improving financial performance to the growing influence in artificial intelligence (AI) chips to the progress that Intel is making in its foundry business, investors have found several reasons to be upbeat about the stock in 2026.But can this semiconductor stock sustain its impressive momentum and deliver more gains over the next two and a half years? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten