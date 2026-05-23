Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
23.05.2026 21:49:00
Intel Has Soared 225% in 2026. Here's Where the AI Stock Could Be By the End of 2028
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors are having a phenomenal year so far, as shares of the semiconductor giant have shot up nearly 225% in 2026 as of this writing.Intel stock has benefited from multiple favorable developments this year. From its improving financial performance to the growing influence in artificial intelligence (AI) chips to the progress that Intel is making in its foundry business, investors have found several reasons to be upbeat about the stock in 2026.But can this semiconductor stock sustain its impressive momentum and deliver more gains over the next two and a half years? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
20.05.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Mittwochssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26
|NVIDIA-Vorfreude erfasst den Chipsektor: Anleger kaufen Aktien von Marvell und Intel (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittwochnachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite am Mittwochnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 mittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.26