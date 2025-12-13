Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.12.2025 05:02:03

Intel In Advanced Talks To Acquire AI Chip Startup SambaNova Systems For $1.6 Bln : Report

(RTTNews) - Intel Corp. (INTC) is in advanced negotiations to acquire SambaNova Systems, an AI chip startup based in Palo Alto, for approximately US$1.6 billion including debt, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be finalized as early as next month, though terms and timing remain subject to change.

Founded in 2017 by Stanford professors, SambaNova designs custom AI chips and was previously valued at US$5 billion during a 2021 funding round. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan also serves as chairman of SambaNova, and his venture firm Walden International was among the company's early investors.

Despite the acquisition talks, SambaNova has signed term sheets with other potential investors and may still consider alternatives to a sale, the report said.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten