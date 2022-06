Intel Investors Might Be Happy to Hear This

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on bullish and bearish news affecting Intel 's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price. One bullish piece of news investors might enjoy is that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has chosen Intel's server CPUs to power its DGX H100, Nvidia's newest system for artificial intelligence and data centers. In the video, I also discuss some bearish remarks by analysts that caused the stock price to tumble on Wednesday, June 8. *Stock prices used were the market prices of June 8, 2022. The video was published on June 8, 2022.Continue reading