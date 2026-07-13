Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
13.07.2026 21:59:24
Intel Investors Who Bought During the Peak of the Dot-Com Bubble Are Finally Out of the Red. It's a Painful Reminder of Why Valuations Matter
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is having quite a moment. This year, the tech stock has surged around 180%. And over the past 12 months, its gains are even larger at about 340%. Renewed optimism around the business, some big-name investments, and stronger results in its foundry operations are the key reasons for its success.But it wasn't all that long ago that this wasn't a great stock to own. While it's done well over the past year, some investors have been waiting years, perhaps even decades, to recoup their losses on the stock. That's because it recently hit levels it hasn't been at since the dot-com crash.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
22:34
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
14:00
|Intel to invest €5bn in Irish plant as AI chip demand surges (Financial Times)
|
10.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: Pluszeichen im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Freitagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.07.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Intel-Aktie höher: Analyst erwartet keine Nachfrageeinbußen nach Preiserhöhungen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
08.07.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 beendet die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)