Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.07.2026 21:59:24

Intel Investors Who Bought During the Peak of the Dot-Com Bubble Are Finally Out of the Red. It's a Painful Reminder of Why Valuations Matter

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is having quite a moment. This year, the tech stock has surged around 180%. And over the past 12 months, its gains are even larger at about 340%. Renewed optimism around the business, some big-name investments, and stronger results in its foundry operations are the key reasons for its success.But it wasn't all that long ago that this wasn't a great stock to own. While it's done well over the past year, some investors have been waiting years, perhaps even decades, to recoup their losses on the stock. That's because it recently hit levels it hasn't been at since the dot-com crash.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten