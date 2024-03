Intel Is at the Center of an Industrywide Push to End Nvidia's AI Dominance

A big reason why Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is currently the overwhelming leader in the AI accelerator market is related to software. The company's CUDA software platform, which enables developers to write applications that tap into Nvidia's GPUs for accelerating workloads, has been widely used across academia and industry for nearly two decades. CUDA has become the de facto standard, and it only works with NVIDIA's products.When the AI boom kicked off in late 2022, Nvidia's GPUs and CUDA platform represented the path of least resistance. There are capable AI accelerators from competitors, including Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, and cloud giants like Alphabet are increasingly designing their own custom AI chips. However, the CUDA software platform effectively locks customers into using Nvidia's GPUs.Intel has been working on oneAPI, an open specification that's at the heart of the company's efforts to kick-start an alternative to CUDA, for the past few years. oneAPI is multi-architecture, meaning that a single code base can be used across CPUs, GPUs, and other types of chips, and multi-vendor, meaning it aims to support chips from any company. This is in stark contrast to CUDA, which is locked to Nvidia's GPUs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel