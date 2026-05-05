Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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05.05.2026 18:24:48

Intel Is Rocketing Higher on Reports That It May Partner With Apple. Should You Buy the Stock After an Incredible 175% Run This Year?

It's a good time to be an Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shareholder. The stock is up 175% this year, with most of those gains coming recently, driven by Intel's strong first-quarter 2026 earnings report.As of 12:23 p.m. ET, Intel's stock traded nearly 13% higher on a Bloomberg report, suggesting that the company is in talks with Apple to become the consumer tech giant's main chip manufacturer for Apple's U.S. devices. Apple is also reportedly in talks with Samsung as well.While media reports say no deal has been finalized, it could represent a big step for Intel, which has made its chip manufacturing capabilities a focal point of its turnaround plan but is still seeking additional major partnerships. Apple would be a huge step in this direction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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