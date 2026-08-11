Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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11.08.2026 03:23:00
Intel Is Selling $15 Billion of Stock to Fund the AI Build-Out. The Dilution Is About 3%. The Premarket Hit Was 5%.
Before Monday's open, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) announced a $15 billion sale of new common stock -- an underwritten offering, with an option for the banks running it to buy up to $2.25 billion more. Shares fell almost 5% in premarket trading on the news, and they were still lower, at around $98 as of this writing.The reaction is understandable. A stock sale means more shares outstanding, and more shares mean each existing one owns a smaller slice of the company.But the size of the drop is worth setting against the size of the sale. Intel's market value is about $500 billion, so $15 billion of new stock hands away about 3% of the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 088,00
|2,84%
|Intel Corp.
|83,40
|-2,09%
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