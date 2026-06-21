Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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21.06.2026 20:21:00
Intel Is Stealing the Foundry Spotlight. Is TSMC Still the Most Important Company in Chips?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is having a moment. The stock spiked to an all-time high on Thursday after President Donald Trump said on social media that Apple had agreed to work with the company to design and build chips in the U.S. It was the latest in a run of high-profile interest that includes an announced collaboration with Nvidia.After years of being written off, Intel's foundry comeback suddenly looks convincing -- and the stock is up more than 500% over the past year.This raises a fair question about the longtime foundry leader, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM): Is its grip on advanced chip manufacturing finally loosening?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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