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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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24.06.2026 21:02:00
Intel Is Up 570% in the Past Year. Time to Buy the Comeback Story or Take Profits?
Few stocks have had a better comeback story than Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over the past year. If you were bold enough to buy stock in a company that was quite frankly failing at this time last year, you're up around 539% on your investment. Intel has seen several positive catalysts over the past year, which have resulted in a booming stock price.Has all of the upside been priced into the stock, or is there more room to go? Let's take a look at what's ahead for Intel, and whether it's time to take profits or stick around for more.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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