Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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06.05.2026 00:17:00

Intel Joined Elon Musk's Terafab. Will This Catalyst Cement the Stock's Turnaround?

Tech veteran Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been an amazing turnaround story after initially struggling to capitalize on the arrival of artificial intelligence. Its stock has risen more than 300% in the past 12 months through the end of April.Several factors have driven shares steadily skyward, from an $8.9 billion investment by the federal government last year to a deal to produce semiconductor chips for Apple. These are encouraging signs of Intel's rebound, and one of the company's latest business partnerships may prove the best yet: its participation in the Elon Musk-backed Terafab project.Investors were excited about Intel's Terafab involvement, announced on April 7, helping shares soar a jaw-dropping 115% in April. Is Terafab the key to finally turning Intel's fortunes around?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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