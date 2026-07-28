Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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28.07.2026 08:45:00
Intel Just Broke a 15-Year-Old Company Record. Is the Comeback for Real?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a monster stock so far in 2026. It has risen by around 150%, but it's still well below its peak. Intel's stock has plummeted around 35% from its all-time high, set just a few weeks ago at the end of June. Since then, Intel has reported some incredible figures, including one that broke a nearly 15-year-old record. That points to an imminent turnaround and could justify some of Intel's incredible performance over the past year.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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