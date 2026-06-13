Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
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13.06.2026 18:06:00
Intel Just Got a Rare Double Upgrade From Bank of America. Here's the AI Shift Behind the Call.
Most analyst rating changes move a single notch. So when one of the more closely followed semiconductor analysts skips the middle rating and jumps two rungs at once, it's worth a closer look -- not necessarily as a reason to buy, but as a window into how the thinking around artificial intelligence (AI) spending may be changing.That's what happened on June 11, when Bank of America's Vivek Arya double-upgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to buy from underperform, lifting his price target to $135 from $96. Banks tend to reserve a move like that for moments when the thesis they had been betting against breaks. And it came after Intel had already more than tripled in 2026 -- less a call on a forgotten stock than a bet that the turnaround has further to run.Intel shares rose about 6% in the following session, closing near $125 as of this writing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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