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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8

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24.07.2026 22:23:00

Intel Just Posted Its Fastest Revenue Growth in More Than 15 Years, but the Stock Is Falling. Here's What's Going On.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported second-quarter results after the market closed on Thursday, and they were the strongest numbers of its turnaround so far. Revenue rose 25% year over year to $16.1 billion -- the chipmaker's fastest quarterly growth in more than 15 years, and far above management's own April forecast, which topped out at $14.8 billion.The stock, which closed Thursday at $100.23 after slipping 2.3% in the regular session, jumped about 12% in after-hours trading Thursday. But at the time of this writing on Friday, that gain had been erased, and shares had fallen below Thursdays closing price.Intel's revenue was roughly flat in 2025, and it grew just 7% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. From there to 25% is a sharp acceleration for a business many investors had all but written off.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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