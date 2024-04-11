|
11.04.2024 13:05:00
Intel Just Released Its New AI Chip: Time For Nvidia to Worry?
Of all major semiconductor companies, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has perhaps been the most disappointing over the past decade. Even with the advent of cloud computing and the AI revolution, the stock has returned only 86% over the past 10 years, a little more than one-third of the return of the S&P 500 index and less than one-tenth the return of the semiconductor sector, as defined by the Van Eck Semiconductor ETF.INTC 10 Year Total Returns (Daily) data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So steht der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Börse New York in Rot: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Börse New York: Dow Jones legt am Freitagmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones beginnt die Freitagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Start des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Handelsstart den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)