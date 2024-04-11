11.04.2024 13:05:00

Intel Just Released Its New AI Chip: Time For Nvidia to Worry?

Of all major semiconductor companies, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has perhaps been the most disappointing over the past decade. Even with the advent of cloud computing and the AI revolution, the stock has returned only 86% over the past 10 years, a little more than one-third of the return of the S&P 500 index and less than one-tenth the return of the semiconductor sector, as defined by the Van Eck Semiconductor ETF.INTC 10 Year Total Returns (Daily) data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

