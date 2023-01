Intel Just Sounded a Warning Bell. Here's What It Means for Nvidia and AMD Stocks.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The economy has been the single biggest factor driving Wall Street over the past year with technology stocks taking the biggest beating. Investors have been watching financial reports closely for indications of where things might go from here and paying particular attention to what executives have to say about the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds. So when Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported its earnings, management's commentary took on a whole new importance.While the company's results were disappointing, it was what executives had to say about the future that turned heads. Management's comments suggest tough times lie ahead -- not only for Intel but for rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) as well.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading