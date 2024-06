Intel Launches 144-Core Server CPU to Take on AMD and ARM

The era of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) being way behind in server central processing unit (CPU) core counts is coming to an end. The company has officially launched Sierra Forest, a CPU that features as many as 144 of Intel 's power-sipping E-cores. A version with a whopping 288 cores is coming sometime next year.While Intel 's more traditional server CPUs have their place, many types of workloads don't benefit from more powerful cores. Workloads that primarily move data, for example, need a limited amount of computing power to get the job done. Certain cloud workloads, content delivery networks, and microservices could also work well on weaker cores.Sierra Forest focuses on maximizing the core density rather than the performance per core. For customers, this high core density allows more cores to be packed into a single server rack. That translates into a smaller data center footprint and a lower total cost of ownership.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel