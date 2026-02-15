Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
15.02.2026 18:03:00
Intel Lost Money Again in 2025. Here's Why -- and What It Means for the Stock
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was one of the comeback stories of 2025, with the tech giant's shares nearly doubling. Yet even after that huge rebound, Intel has still been a disappointment to long-term shareholders. Even more worrisome is the fact that even with the big bounce in its share price, Intel still saw its business lose money in 2025.The stock market anticipates future news rather than getting mired in the past, and so Intel stock's strong performance clearly suggests that the business will fare better in the future than it has recently. Nevertheless, it's still worth looking at past results to see how Intel got itself into its current situation and what it's going to take to move forward. That's the primary goal of this second article in the Voyager Portfolio series on Intel.
