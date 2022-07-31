|
31.07.2022 19:30:00
Intel Lowers Expectations for Its Graphics Card Launch
For decades, there have been two producers of the graphics chips that power gaming PCs and workstations: NVIDIA and AMD. NVIDIA was all about graphics from the start, while AMD entered the business by acquiring ATI back in 2006.Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has a long history with graphics. Many of its CPUs include integrated graphics chips, and those have been getting more powerful over the years. They can't hold a candle to graphics cards that cost hundreds of dollars their own, but they're capable of playing some games at low settings with acceptable performance.Graphics cards have become a massive business, accelerated by gaming demand during the pandemic, cryptocurrency mining, and the use of graphics chips for accelerating enterprise workloads. It's a market that Intel would be foolish to ignore. The company announced in 2017 that it would be entering the discrete graphics market, and now that plan is finally coming to fruition, although not without a fair share of delays.Continue reading
