Intel Needs Sapphire Rapids to Be the First of Many Home Runs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has regained its edge over AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) in the PC CPU market with its Raptor Lake chips, AMD is putting Intel to shame in the server chip market. Intel is still the dominant market leader, buts its products just can't hold a candle to AMD's latest EPYC processors.Execution problems on Intel's part coupled with solid product design from AMD has created this predicament for Intel. After multiple delays, the semiconductor giant will have a chance to turn things around in a few short months.AMD has been steadily stealing away server CPU market share over the past few years, but its latest fourth generation EPYC Genoa chips have the potential to accelerate those gains. The chips use a 5nm manufacturing process from TSMC and a chiplet-based design from AMD, delivering substantial performance and efficiency gains.Continue reading