|
12.10.2022 10:29:19
Intel Plans Thousands Of Job Cuts Amid PC Slowdown: Report
(RTTNews) - Chipmaker Intel Corp. (INTC) is planning thousands of job cuts amid a slowdown in the personal computer market, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the situation.
The planned headcount reduction is likely to affect about 20% of staff, mainly in the sales and marketing divisions.
The layoffs are expected to be announced as early as this month around the time of its third-quarter earnings report on October 27.
As of July, Intel had 113,700 employees.
In July, the company recorded a loss in its second quarter with weak sales, and also slashed annual sales and profit forecasts.
In a recent memo to company employees, Intel's Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger reportedly outlined plans to create an internal foundry model for external customers and the company's product lines.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intel Corp.mehr Analysen
|07.10.22
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.09.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.08.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.08.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.10.22
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.09.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.08.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.08.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.08.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.02.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.01.22
|Intel Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.22
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.10.22
|Intel Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.09.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.09.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.08.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.08.22
|Intel Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.02.22
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.02.22
|Intel Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.02.22
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.01.22
|Intel Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.12.21
|Intel Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|27,14
|0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die US-Vorgaben für Kauflaune. Auch der DAX zeigt sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.