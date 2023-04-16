|
16.04.2023 14:10:00
Intel Plots Its Path Back Into Smartphones
While CPUs based on the x86 architecture, pioneered by Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) decades ago, are dominant in the PC and server markets, it's a very different story in the smartphone market. In the world of iPhones and Android devices, chips built on the Arm architecture reign supreme.Intel tried and failed to put x86 chips into peoples' pockets with its line of Atom mobile SoCs. It never really worked, and the initiative fizzled out around 2016. Smartphones require chips with very different performance and efficiency characteristics than PCs or servers, and while there's nothing inherently more efficient about Arm compared to x86, Arm-based chips have dominated the world of low-power computing for a long time.Today, Intel has no meaningful presence in the smartphone industry at all. Atom was shelved long ago, and the company sold off its smartphone modem business in 2019. Instead, Intel is focused on its core PC and server CPU businesses.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!