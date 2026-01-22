Intel Reports Mixed Financial Results For Q4 And FY2025

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC), a semiconductor company, on Thursday, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 27, 2025. The company's performance showed mixed trends compared to the prior year.

For the three-month period ended December 27, 2025, Intel's net revenue declined to $13.67 billion from $14.26 billion a year earlier. The company's net loss widened to $591 million, compared to a loss of $126 million in the prior-year quarter.

Loss per share increased to $0.12 from $0.03 last year. However, operating income rose to $580 million from $412 million, aided by lower operating expenses, which fell to $4.36 billion from $5.17 billion.

For the full year 2025, Intel posted net revenue of $52.85 billion, slightly below the $53.10 billion reported in 2024. The company's net loss narrowed sharply to $267 million, compared to a loss of $18.76 billion a year earlier. Loss per share improved to $0.06 from $4.38 in the prior year.

INTC closed trading on Thursday at $54.32, down $0.07 or 0.13 percent on the Nasdaq.