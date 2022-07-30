|
30.07.2022 14:45:00
Intel Rocked by PC Sales Meltdown
Global sales of PCs had been in decline for nearly a decade when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Instead of hurting demand further, people's need to work and attend school remotely triggered a boom. PC shipments surged by 11% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021. Last year was the strongest year for PC sales since 2012, with unit shipments reaching 341 million.This was good news for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Even as rival Advanced Micro Devices was winning away some of its market share, the growth of that market helped keep Intel's PC chip sales growing. But all good things eventually come to an end. 2022 is going to be a rough year for the PC industry. Some demand was pulled forward by the pandemic, and the combination of high inflation and recession fears is taking a toll on consumer spending.Intel now predicts that its total addressable market related to PCs will decline by around 10% this year. Weakness in the consumer and education markets will be the biggest factor in this decline, though demand for commercial PCs may also take a hit later this year if businesses pull back on their tech spending.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|Intel-Aktie verlustreich: Schwache Umsatzentwicklung enttäuscht die Anleger (dpa-AFX)
|
11.04.22
|Die besten Chip-Aktien: NVIDIA, AMD, QUALCOMM oder Intel, wer profitiert am meisten vom Metaverse? (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.22
|Intel-Aktie etwas schwächer: Intel-Chipfabrik könnte in Magdeburg gebaut werden (dpa-AFX)
|
15.02.22
|Intel-Aktie gewinnt: Intel übernimmt israelische Chip-Firma für mehrere Milliarden Dollar (dpa-AFX)
|
19.12.20
|Auch Microsoft will eigene Computerchips bauen - Intel-Aktien fallen (dpa-AFX)
|
24.07.20
|Geschäft mit Rechenzentren gibt Intel kräftigen Schub - Intel-Aktie bricht dennoch ein (dpa-AFX)
|
24.06.20
|Chip-Riesen im Visier: Warum Morgan Stanley Intel und NVIDIA abstuft (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.19
|Apple wollte sich wohl an Intel beteiligen (finanzen.at)