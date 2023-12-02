|
02.12.2023 12:45:00
Intel Scores a Manufacturing Win With Ericsson Networking Chips
Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is investing billions of dollars in building its own foundry business. The real payoff won't come until 2025 at the earliest when its Intel 18A process node, expected by Intel to be the best in the industry, enters full-scale production. In addition to the Intel 18A process, the company's foundry arm advertises the cost-effective Intel 16 process for chips that don't need cutting-edge manufacturing tech, as well as the upcoming Intel 3 process.Intel Foundry doesn't appear to offer the Intel 4 process as an option. Intel 4 will be used to manufacture the company's own Meteor Lake laptop chips, which are set to launch in December, but nothing else on Intel's PC or server roadmaps make use of the process.It turns out that at least one other product is using Intel 4. Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson announced in November that its latest family of radio-access network chips, which are used by communications-service providers, are manufactured using the Intel 4 process. It's unclear whether this was a true design win for Intel Foundry, given that Intel 4 doesn't seem to be on the menu, or if Intel was involved in the design process. Either way, it's a win for Intel's manufacturing ambitions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)mehr Analysen
|30.10.23
|Ericsson Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.23
|Ericsson Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|Ericsson Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.10.23
|Ericsson Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.10.23
|Ericsson Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|Ericsson Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.23
|Ericsson Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|Ericsson Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.10.23
|Ericsson Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.10.23
|Ericsson Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.10.23
|Ericsson Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Ericsson Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.23
|Ericsson Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Ericsson Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.22
|Ericsson Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.10.23
|Ericsson Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.10.23
|Ericsson Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.23
|Ericsson Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.10.23
|Ericsson Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.10.23
|Ericsson Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.10.23
|Ericsson Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.10.23
|Ericsson Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|4,81
|5,70%
|Intel Corp.
|38,99
|-2,91%
|Scores Holding Co IncShs
|0,00
|-80,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt etwas leichter -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart zurückhaltend. Der deutsche Leitindex kam nicht vom Fleck. Der Dow präsentierte sich im Montagshandel in Rot. In Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich südwärts.