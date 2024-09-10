|
10.09.2024 12:25:00
Intel Shakes Up Its Manufacturing Roadmap to Save Money
Under CEO Pat Gelsinger, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) laid out a plan back in 2021 to develop five new semiconductor process nodes within four years. The final node, Intel 18A, was meant to catch the company up with TSMC in terms of process technology.The Intel 18A process remains on track to be ready by the end of the year, with high-volume production slated for 2025. Multiple future first-party products, including Panther Lake PC CPUs and Clearwater Forest server CPUs, will be built on the Intel 18A process and are scheduled to launch next year.Intel 18A will include a few major innovations, notably a new transistor architecture and backside power delivery. Intel's plan was to first introduce these technologies in the Intel 20A process, which the company was originally expected to use for this year's PC CPU products. Given Intel's financial struggles, it's instead effectively killing off the Intel 20A process altogether.
