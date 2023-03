Intel Slashed Its Dividend, But These 3 Yields Are Likely to Continue Rising

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In February, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) rocked the markets with news that it was slashing its dividend by a mammoth 66%. That's a huge blow to investors who counted on that dividend. The danger ultimately comes down to cash flow as Intel was burning through cash from its day-to-day operations, and that is a huge red flag for income investors.Three dividend stocks that look to be in much better shape and have stronger cash flows than Intel are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Not only are their yields relatively safe, but they are likely to rise as well.Drugmaker AbbVie is a Dividend King known for raising its payouts on a regular basis. Plus, it's a cash cow as it has generated more than $24 billion in free cash flow last year, which is more than double the $10 billion it paid in dividends. Continue reading