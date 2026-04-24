Intel Aktie

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WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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24.04.2026 16:11:10

Intel Soars After an Earnings Blowout. Did This Legacy Tech Company Just Become Wall Street's Newest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Darling?

Over the past two years, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been working on a turnaround that has started to shape up nicely, as the once legacy tech company transitions into the artificial intelligence sector.The company took another strong step in that direction last night, delivering blowout first-quarter earnings results that far exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Intel reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29, well ahead of consensus estimates that suggested the company would barely break even in the quarter. Revenue of $13.58 billion beat consensus estimates by $1.16 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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