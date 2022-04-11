|
11.04.2022 17:15:00
Intel Stock: Bear vs. Bull
As the world's largest producer of central processing units (CPUs) for PCs and servers, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is often considered a stable investment for conservative investors. But over the past four years, its stock has declined about 6% even as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index more than doubled.Manufacturing missteps, production delays, and tough competition from AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) all curbed Intel's growth. It also prioritized buybacks and cost-cutting measures when it should have focused on fresh investments, and a rotation of three different CEOs over the past four years raised red flags.Should investors consider Intel to be dead money and move on to more promising chip stocks instead? Or should they still consider it to be an undervalued turnaround play at just 14 times forward earnings? Let's look at both sides of that question.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!