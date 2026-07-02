Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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02.07.2026 23:06:00
Intel Stock Fell 9% in a Day After Soaring About 270% in the First Half. Buy the Dip Before July 23?
The market spent the first half of 2026 rewarding Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) for a manufacturing comeback that is still, in large part, a promise. On Wednesday, it took a meaningful piece of that reward back.Shares of the chipmaker ended June at $139.63 -- up about 270% for the first half of 2026, within reach of their 52-week high of $142.35 and a world away from their 52-week low of $18.97. Then, on Wednesday, the stock sank 9% to $127.02 as investors dumped chip stocks broadly. And the selling continued on Thursday, with shares falling another 5% to $120.35. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF fell more than 5%, one day after closing out its best quarter on record with a 71% gain, after a report that Meta Platforms may sell excess artificial intelligence (AI) computing capacity raised questions about how scarce AI computing will stay. With Intel scheduled to report second-quarter results on July 23, the question is whether this pullback is the entry point latecomers have been waiting for -- or a warning about how much success the price already assumes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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