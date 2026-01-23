Intel Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT110210
|
23.01.2026 05:21:41
Intel Stock Gets Slammed. Is This a Buy-the-Dip Moment?
Shares of chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) fell sharply in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company reported earnings and issued disappointing first-quarter guidance.The move comes after Intel's stock has soared recently, setting a high bar going into the report.Unfortunately, the company didn't meet this bar when it reported its fourth-quarter results. In fact, Intel's own outlook made the near-term issue hard to miss: supply. In its update on Thursday, management specifically called out supply challenges it expects in Q1, noting that supply shortages will negatively impact results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
