Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

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01.05.2026 02:21:00

Intel Stock Has Absolutely Skyrocketed. Here's What Is Going On -- and Why I Think the Stock May Be Overbought.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have skyrocketed over the past 12 months, rising more than 300% to around $94 as of this writing. That kind of move is rare for any mega-cap, let alone a chipmaker that just two years ago was being written off as a casualty of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The rally reached a fever pitch on April 24, when shares surged 24% in a single session -- the stock's best day since 1987 -- after the company reported first-quarter results.And shares have surged even more since then, leaving many investors wondering what is going on with Intel stock.So what, exactly, is going on?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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