Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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09.07.2026 16:05:00
Intel Stock Has Crashed 21% in a Week. Here's What Actually Broke the Rally.
For most of 2026, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was the comeback story of the chip sector. The stock had more than tripled on the belief that its new 18A manufacturing process would finally put the company back on the leading edge. Then, over the past week, the rally came apart.Intel shares have tumbled about 21% in a week, trading at about $110 as of this writing. That is a jarring reversal for one of the market's best performers this year.So what actually broke the rally? Three separate pressures landed at nearly the same time. Here's a look at each -- and which one should matter most to investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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