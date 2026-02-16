Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
16.02.2026 18:06:00
Intel Stock Has Gotten Way Ahead of Lip-Bu Tan's Turnaround Plans. Will Investors Regret Buying?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has served as a cautionary tale for investors about the perils of counting on a company to remain an industry leader. Intel reached peak prominence in the 1990s during the tech boom as the key producer of microprocessors for personal computers, but a series of miscues led Intel to let its leadership position slip out of its fingers. Now, the company is scurrying to catch up to rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), both of which have passed up Intel in executing on their growth ambitions.Now, Intel has made a leadership pivot, and CEO Lip-Bu Tan has been on the job less than a year. Tan's efforts to turn the ship around at Intel have led to some key strategic shifts, but it's still less than clear exactly what Intel will look like five years from now or whether the result of the new strategy will yield enough financial benefit to justify the big rise in Intel stock over the past year. In this third and final article on Intel for the Voyager Portfolio, you'll see more about Tan's expectations and how the investing community is responding to the chip-maker's efforts to regain the leadership mantle in the semiconductor industry.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
13.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 fällt zum Handelsstart zurück (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt zurück (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Dienstagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.02.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Intel-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Intel von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)