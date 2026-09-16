SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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16.09.2026 17:06:14
Intel Stock Investors Should Pay Attention to This Potential SK Hynix Deal
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is up 4% in morning trading on Wednesday, following a report that the chipmaker was in talks with SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) that would allow the South Korean company to manufacture memory chips on U.S. soil.
According to the Reuters report, SK Hynix is considering leasing part of Intel's $28 billion chip manufacturing facility in Ohio. Another option, according to the report, would involve SK Hynix forming an agreement with Intel and other major cloud companies seeking memory chip supplies.
SK Hynix is a leading manufacturer of memory chips and is known for supplying advanced high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in AI accelerators.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|32 300,00
|4,26%
|Intel Corp.
|90,68
|3,27%
|SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|1 105,00
|2,79%