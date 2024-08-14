|
14.08.2024 11:15:00
Intel Stock Is Cheaper Than Its Ever Been
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) turnaround was always going to be a drawn-out affair. The company has been making massive investments in manufacturing to catch up to and surpass TSMC in terms of manufacturing technology. The Intel 18A process, set to be ready by the end of the year and scale up throughout 2025 and 2026, is expected to battle the best process nodes TSMC has to offer.Intel is aiming to use its new manufacturing processes to revitalize its PC and server-chip businesses, both of which have been held back by delays and missteps on the manufacturing side. The company also has plans to grow into the world's second-largest foundry by 2030, which would require more than $15 billion in annual external-foundry revenue by the end of the decade. Intel's goals are ambitious, to say the least.One downside of Intel's strategy: It can take years for these manufacturing investments to pay off. The foundry business is currently posting multibillion-dollar losses, the result of heavy spending and essentially no external revenue. Intel has booked at least $15 billion worth of external-foundry business, but much of that won't be converted into revenue until 2025 or 2026.
