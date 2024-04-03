|
03.04.2024 15:14:28
Intel Stock Is Heading 14% Higher, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has been seeing some big swings over the last year as investors weighed the benefit of emerging opportunities against various geopolitical pressures and other risk factors. One analyst firm weighed those conflicting actors and came away with the assumption that the semiconductor giant's share price is heading significantly higher in the near term.In a research note published on April 1, UBS' analysts maintained a neutral rating on Intel but raised its price target on the stock from $46 per share to $50 per share. With the stock currently trading at roughly $44 per share, that would imply a potential upside of nearly 14% over the next 12 months or so.Intel's core business of designing central processing units (CPUs) for computers and servers has been showing some signs of weakness in recent years. The company has been losing ground to Advanced Micro Devices in PCs and servers, and the business also faces competitive pressures from Arm Holdings. But Intel also has some intriguing growth opportunities on the horizon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
