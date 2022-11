Intel Stock Is on the Rise Despite Poor Earnings. Why?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Something remarkable happened recently with Intel 's (NASDAQ: INTC) stock. The company released its third-quarter earnings report, disappointing investors on earnings and revising its revenue projections lower.But despite that news, Intel stock actually increased in next-day trading. Given those results and the reaction, is it finally time to buy Intel stock?Admittedly, Intel's latest earnings report shows the depth of its issues. The company reported $15.3 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2022. From a GAAP perspective, that fell 20% from year-ago levels but slightly beat the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion.Continue reading