Intel Stock Is Rallying From Its 52-Week Low, but Is It a Buy?

It is surprising to see that shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have rallied of late -- gaining 8% since hitting a 52-week low on Oct. 13 -- despite the spate of headwinds that have wrecked the semiconductor giant's top and bottom lines lately.From a shrinking personal computer (PC) market to a loss of share to Advanced Micro Devices in the client and server processor markets, the odds are stacked against a turnaround at Intel. Still, investors seem to be in an upbeat mood following the company's third-quarter results released on Oct. 27.But will their happiness be short-lived? Or is Intel's latest plan to turn its business around going to work and help the stock sustain its rally?Continue reading