Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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26.04.2026 09:03:00
Intel Stock Is Soaring, Leaving Nvidia Shares in the Dust This Year. But Which Stock Is a Better Buy Today?
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has lifted many semiconductor stocks. But not all AI chip stories are built the same way. Chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is late to the party, trying to establish itself as a central player in the AI era through its central processing units (CPUs), advanced packaging, and foundry ambitions. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), meanwhile, remains the clear leader in the AI boom itself, thanks to its graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI data center infrastructure.Both companies, of course, could benefit from the continued build-out of AI infrastructure. But investors trying to choose between the two stocks need to separate a turnaround story from a business that is already producing extraordinary financial results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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