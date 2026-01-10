Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
10.01.2026 10:05:00
Intel Stock Just Keeps Soaring. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have been on a tear, and the latest push higher has come from an unusual place: Washington.In the past few days, investors have watched a mix of headlines pile up in Intel's favor. The semiconductor company showcased new chips at CES, then President Donald Trump publicly praised Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan after a White House meeting.To give Intel credit, there's more than noise to the story. The underlying business has been improving. In fact, management said in the company's most recent quarter that demand is outpacing supply.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
