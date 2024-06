Intel Stock Just Plunged. Is Now the Time to Invest?

Shares in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbled 30% over the last three months. The company has faced a series of challenges, including the aftermath of poor market conditions, heavy investment in a new venture, and losing market share in central processing units (CPUs).But recent earnings and a shift in its business model could represent a turning point for the chipmaker. After years of losing out to rivals Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia, Intel is restructuring its business to focus on manufacturing and the budding artificial intelligence (AI) sector.As a result, a recent stock dip could be the perfect time to make a long-term investment in Intel's future and potentially profit from its comeback.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel