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16.07.2026 15:36:00

Intel Stock Looks Beaten Down Today, but Here Is Where It Could Be Headed in 5 Years

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has had a great run over the past year, rising by around 370%. However, it has sold off in recent days and is now down by more than 25% from its all-time high. That may be a bit disappointing and concerning for investors, but after the run Intel has been on, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the stock might need to take a breather. However, longer-term investors won't be overly concerned about a one-year run; what they will want to know is where the stock might be in five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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