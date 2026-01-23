Intel Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT110210
|
23.01.2026 20:23:00
Intel Stock Plunges: Time To Buy the Dip?
After trading near a 15-year low for much of 2025, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) started an impressive breakout last August. It began with an $8.9 billion investment from the U.S., which was followed by Nvidia taking a $5 billion stake in the company the following month.Since then, expectations have continued to increase for Intel under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who has promised to streamline the company, build an engineering-first culture, and strengthen the balance sheet after years of free cash flow losses as the company invested in its foundry buildout.After the stock had jumped more than 150% since August, Intel's comeback story hit a wall on Friday after it reported fourth-quarter earnings the night before. The stock was down 16% in late-morning trading on Friday as the company's first-quarter guidance missed the mark.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
