Intel Stock Popped This Morning and Is Still Going Up: Is It a Buy?

The good news for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) investors just keeps getting better.Earlier today, I pointed out how an upgrade to "buy" from Japanese investment bank Mizuho & Co. sent Intel stock up a few percentage points in morning trading. And now, as we round noon and enter the midday market, Intel just keeps going higher.As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of the once-upon-a-time leading semiconductor stock (which has fallen on hard times these last couple of years) are up 5.7% and apparently heading toward a 6% gain. The question for investors now is this: Does Intel really deserve to be going up so much?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel