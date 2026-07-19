Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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19.07.2026 10:02:00
Intel Stock Soared About 278% in the First Half of 2026, Then Fell 10% in a Single Day. Buy the Dip or Run for the Hills?
After years of decline, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has seemingly revived its fortunes under the leadership of CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The successful adoption of the 18A process, rising demand for CPUs, and increased customer commitments in its foundry business helped the stock rise by 278% in the first half of 2026.Unfortunately, the stock's fortunes began to reverse course in July, leading to daily drops of as much as 10%. Amid that downtrend, one might wonder whether to buy the dip or run for the hills. Interestingly, the answer may be simply to hold off on any decisions on the chip stock, and here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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