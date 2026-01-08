Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
08.01.2026 03:11:00
Intel Stock Soars to Start the Year: Is It a Buy?
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has surged to start the year. The tech company's stock is up 15.5% year-to-date as of this writing -- and that's on top of a gain of more than 80% last year. The strong momentum has likely caught the attention of many investors. Can the chipmaker's stock continue to outperform?Much of the stock's gain so far in 2025 has been fueled by hype around the company's new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors -- the company's first compute platform built on its Intel 18A semiconductor foundry in the U.S.With its Core Ultra Series 3 processors, being the first AI (artificial intelligence) personal computing platform built on the company's new U.S.-based Intel 18A process technology, some investors may be betting that this could be a major accelerant for Intel's turnaround effort as it repositions its business to benefit from AI. After all, not only could the Ultra Series 3 processors be a game changer, but perhaps Intel's 18A manufacturing process can attract other chip customers looking for U.S.-based manufacturing.But are investors getting ahead of themselves?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
|
07.01.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite notiert im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Handel in New York: mittags Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
07.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: So performt der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)