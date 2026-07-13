Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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13.07.2026 20:08:32
Intel To Invest €5 Bln To Expand Ireland Chip Manufacturing Capacity
(RTTNews) - Intel Corp. (INTC) said it will invest €5 billion, or $5.7 billion, to expand manufacturing capacity at its Leixlip campus in Ireland, aiming to meet rising demand for AI and high-performance computing processors.
The investment will upgrade existing fabrication facilities, install advanced manufacturing equipment, expand research and development activities, and enhance the campus' automated production system. The facility manufactures Intel Xeon 6 processors and next-generation Intel Xeon chips built on the company's Intel 3 process technology.
Intel said the project, which began earlier this year, is expected to create several hundred permanent high-tech jobs in addition to engaging specialized construction and equipment installation workers. Most of the investment is expected to be deployed by the end of 2027.
The Leixlip campus, Intel's primary manufacturing base in Europe, currently employs about 4,900 people. The company has invested more than €30 billion in Ireland since establishing operations there in 1989.
Intel said the expansion will strengthen Europe's semiconductor supply chain and support growing demand for AI infrastructure and high-performance computing.
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Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|19.06.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.06.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.06.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.06.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.06.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.06.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.10.25
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.06.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|17.06.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.06.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.05.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp.
|89,98
|-6,30%
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