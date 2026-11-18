Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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18.11.2026 14:08:01
Intel vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The chip industry is undergoing a massive shift as artificial intelligence and local manufacturing take center stage. Choosing between Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) requires weighing a turnaround story against a market leader.
Intel focuses on designing its own processors while opening its factories to external customers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing serves as a pure-play foundry, producing high-end chips for nearly every major player among semiconductor stocks. Both companies are central to the global tech supply chain but offer very different risk and reward profiles.
Intel designs and manufactures a wide range of processors, accelerators, and software solutions for the modern computing world. Under its latest strategy, the company is combining its internal chip design with a massive expansion of its foundry services to manufacture chips for other businesses. Its customer base is diverse, including distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers across sectors like healthcare, finance, and telecommunications.
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Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.
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16.11.26
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12.11.26
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09.11.26
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06.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
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04.11.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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04.11.26
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Analysen zu Intel Corp.
|10.11.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.01.26
|Intel Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.10.25
|Intel Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.11.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.10.26
|Intel Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.26
|Intel Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.26
|Intel Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|18 420,00
|-1,13%
|Intel Corp.
|52,13
|4,97%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs
|67 725,00
|-2,87%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
|328,00
|-0,30%