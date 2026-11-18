The chip industry is undergoing a massive shift as artificial intelligence and local manufacturing take center stage. Choosing between Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) requires weighing a turnaround story against a market leader.

Intel focuses on designing its own processors while opening its factories to external customers. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing serves as a pure-play foundry, producing high-end chips for nearly every major player among semiconductor stocks. Both companies are central to the global tech supply chain but offer very different risk and reward profiles.

Intel designs and manufactures a wide range of processors, accelerators, and software solutions for the modern computing world. Under its latest strategy, the company is combining its internal chip design with a massive expansion of its foundry services to manufacture chips for other businesses. Its customer base is diverse, including distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers across sectors like healthcare, finance, and telecommunications.

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