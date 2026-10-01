Intel vs. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The semiconductor landscape is shifting as national security and manufacturing prowess collide. Investors must choose between a recovering American giant, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and the world's premier foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM).

Intel designs and manufactures its own chips while expanding its foundry business to build for others. TSMC focuses solely on manufacturing, serving the world's most advanced technology firms. Both companies are central to the global supply chain, yet they offer vastly different paths for investors looking for growth or turnaround potential.

Intel designs and manufactures processors and software for cloud, enterprise, and edge customers. In early 2026, the company granted the U.S. government a 10% equity stake, which has since triggered shareholder litigation. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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