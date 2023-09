Intel wants to beat bias AI training data

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Intel wants to make sure its AI is fair to everyone.The chipmaker filed a patent application for a system that recognizes "social biases" in AI models by calculating the likelihood that a visual data set contains images reflecting said biases. Because biased AI can emerge from biased training data, Intel said that a model needs to be able to "simulate both human visual perception and implicit judgments."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel